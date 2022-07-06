Skip Holtz talks championship, favorite part about USFL season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions made history in Canton winning the USFL Championship. Putting a replica USFL Championship trophy in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is just one of many stand-out moments head coach Skip Holtz will remember from his first season in Birmingham.

As Holtz reflects on the season, he said he can’t stop smiling thinking about all the fun he had coaching his players.

From the start of the season when Quarterback J’Mar Smith stepped in for Alex McGough in game one, to the championship where McGough came in for J’Mar in the second half to lead the go-ahead touchdown drive, the one word Holtz uses to describe the Stallions is selfless.

“When you give your own individuality for the good of a team and something bigger than yourself, and you have success and you’re part of it, and you contributed... that’s what we love about this game,” Holtz said. “Because as much as it’s a me game and who made plays and who we want to put on a pedestal, who was the MVP, it’s a game where the only way you can get there is being part of a team.”

Holtz said the Stallions will have a Zoom team meeting in about a week to talk about next season.

Holtz said he hopes his players get NFL opportunities, but if not, he’s excited to have them back in Birmingham.

