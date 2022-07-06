LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Skip Holtz talks championship, favorite part about USFL season

Birmingham Stallions face Philadelphia Stars in 2022 USFL Championship
Birmingham Stallions face Philadelphia Stars in 2022 USFL Championship(Birmingham Stallions/Twitter)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions made history in Canton winning the USFL Championship. Putting a replica USFL Championship trophy in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is just one of many stand-out moments head coach Skip Holtz will remember from his first season in Birmingham.

As Holtz reflects on the season, he said he can’t stop smiling thinking about all the fun he had coaching his players.

From the start of the season when Quarterback J’Mar Smith stepped in for Alex McGough in game one, to the championship where McGough came in for J’Mar in the second half to lead the go-ahead touchdown drive, the one word Holtz uses to describe the Stallions is selfless.

“When you give your own individuality for the good of a team and something bigger than yourself, and you have success and you’re part of it, and you contributed... that’s what we love about this game,” Holtz said. “Because as much as it’s a me game and who made plays and who we want to put on a pedestal, who was the MVP, it’s a game where the only way you can get there is being part of a team.”

Holtz said the Stallions will have a Zoom team meeting in about a week to talk about next season.

Holtz said he hopes his players get NFL opportunities, but if not, he’s excited to have them back in Birmingham.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony White captured in Kentucky
Calhoun Co. Sheriff: Kidnapping suspect found in Kentucky
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Hoover apartment fire
5 children, 4 adults injured when fire burns units for second time at Hoover apartment complex
Betty Cobb described as fighter by friends and family
Friends describe Betty Cobb as a fighter after being kidnapped and tied up for hours

Latest News

Sixes at World Games
New format of lacrosse at World Games
Bungee fitness in Anniston
Fitness with a twist in Anniston
11/6/21 MFB Alabama vs LSU Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by University of Alabama
UA’s Bryce Young named 2021-22 Roy F. Kramer SEC Male Athlete of the Year
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield warms-up before an NFL football game against the...
Carolina Panthers trade for Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield