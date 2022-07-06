LawCall
Shelby County job fair

CHAMBER IS HOSTING JOB FAIR
CHAMBER IS HOSTING JOB FAIR(Aajene Robinson)
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for a new job, three Shelby County business groups are teaming up this month to try and match you with companies ready to hire.

The 58 Inc. Shelby County Economic Development Corporation and the Shelby County Chamber are working with the Career Center to host a wide-open job fair.

It could be the perfect time for a job fair as companies are seeking qualified employees and individuals are seeking quality high paying jobs.

The job fair will be at Thompson High School on July 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and you don’t need to register ahead of time.

However, organizers do encourage you to bring a resume.

About 30 businesses have signed up to participate and they’re looking to hire full-time employees.

This is also open to high school seniors looking to enter the workforce.

Kirk Mancer, President and CEO Shelby County Chamber, said they want these individuals to feel like contributing members of the community.

“Making sure that they are aware of the outstanding employment opportunities with Shelby County businesses,” Mancer said. “And again, just listening to the news and through our business with business we are well aware that businesses are in their hiring mode and so they are looking for qualified individuals.”

If your business is interested in participating, you can contact the Shelby County Chamber at Shelbychamber.org or 58Inc. at 58Inc.org.

