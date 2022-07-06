Pelham Police preparing for possible surge in human trafficking

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the influx of people coming in for The World Games many law enforcement agencies are preparing for a potential surge in human trafficking.

Pelham Police officers are trained on how to recognize and stop human trafficking in all of its forms.

Sgt. Brad Jordan with Pelham Police said one of their best weapons against human trafficking is you and they need your help.

Some red flags or signals to be on the lookout for when it comes to spotting human trafficking victims

“What you are looking for is restricted freedom, what a 20-year-old female that’s out in public doing without a phone, in today’s environment that is unusual,” Jordan said. “Another thing we have noticed with a lot of our trafficking victims is if we pose a question to them; they will look to someone else before they answer or defer to that other individual.”

The worst human trafficking case Sgt. Jordan was involved in started as a barking dog complaint and a neighbor reported something unusual happening.

“While officers were there addressing a barking dog, he came up and mentioned what he was seeing to one of the officers and they looked into it further and were able to intercede a truly horrible human trafficking case; so again it’s the people.”

Sgt. Jordan said, “If you see something, say something.” The community is their eyes and ears.

Pelham Police heavily rely on their relationships with motel and hotel staff, restaurants and of course the public.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.