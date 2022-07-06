Oneonta man pleads guilty to dozens of child sex charges

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oneonta man pleaded guilty to 164 child sex charges, according to Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey.

Allan Ayer pleaded guilty to crimes including enticing a child for immoral purposes, child abuse, first-degree sexual abuse, sexual torture and second-degree assault.

Ayer was arrested in January 2022 and faced charges related to several victims, according to the Blount County Sheriff.

Under the plea agreement, Ayer was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.