New format of lacrosse at World Games

Sixes at World Games
Sixes at World Games(UAB)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lacrosse is one of the first events at The World Games, but if you check your schedule you may see the sport referred to as “Sixes.” It’s a new format in this year’s games.

Sixes features six-on-six lacrosse on a smaller field. The goal is for the sport to be faster paced and high scoring.

UAB Men’s Club Lacrosse President Zachary Eagen said he’s excited for more eyes to be on this sport.

“For people to say ‘hey let’s tailgate a lacrosse game’, you wouldn’t normally hear that in Alabama, but for World Games, they’re going to tailgate and treat it as a pro game, and that’s really cool,” Eagen said.

“The star power in lacrosse here in Birmingham for this tournament is about as good as it gets,” Israel National Team Coach Max Mordi Silberlicht said. “Some of the best players are here to play in this championship, the level of play is going to be through the roof.”

Team Israel plays at noon Friday at PNC Field.

Team USA is one of the eight teams competing on the men’s side. They take on Germany at 3:30 Friday.

