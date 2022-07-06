Man dies after dirt bike crash on McFarland Boulevard

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 21-year-old Tuscaloosa man died July 5 while driving a Yamaha dirt bike north on McFarland Boulevard East.

The victim has been identified as Justin Tionne Wilder.

Authorities say the bike collided with an SUV turning right onto Jug Factory Lane from McFarland, toward the fast food restaurants in the 800 block of Skyland Boulevard.

Wilder and a passenger were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center. Wilder did not survive. T

The female passenger, 21, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. TPD’s Accident Reconstruction Unit responded and is conducting the follow-up investigation

