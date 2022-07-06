LawCall
‘I think this guy is serial criminal:’ Man accused in Ala. kidnapping arrested in Ky.

Tony White captured in Kentucky
Tony White captured in Kentucky(Madison County Detention Center)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A man accused in a bizarre kidnapping in Alabama is now in a Kentucky jail.

Authorities in Alabama believe he may be a serial criminal.

Police in Kentucky were told to be on the lookout for Tony White a day after police in Alabama said he took 75-year-old Betty Cobb at knifepoint.

Betty Cobb described as fighter by friends and family
“She was unloading groceries. He attacked her. Forcing her into the trunk of his car. Taking her to his home,” said Matthew Wade, the sheriff in Calhoun County, Alabama.

She was then taped inside his closet, and according to our sister station WBRC, she was located within six hours of her being reported missing.

The next night, police say White was found driving on southbound I-75, near the Buc-ee’s exit in Richmond. Police said he surrendered to them peacefully.

‘’Kind of scary to think about. Buc-ee’s is such a busy place. Hustle-bustle, people in and out. You have to think twice and be aware of your surroundings,” said Alex Looney, who was traveling through Kentucky.

Cobb, the woman White is accused of kidnapping, still volunteers at her local fire department at 75 years old.

“She is actually the mom of the fire department. A lot going on, but Mrs. Betty is like the calm in the storm,” said Assistant Chief Jason Austin with the Quad Cities Fire Department in Alabama.

Authorities in Alabama are investigating to see if White is a suspect or at least a person of interest in other similar kidnappings, some dating back to 2012. The sheriff there believes Cobb isn’t his only victim, and they now plan to run his DNA in those cases, according to WBRC.

“He worked at places, taking care of the elderly and other people. I think there will be other victims. I think this guy is serial criminal. This ain’t the first time he’s done this,” Sheriff Wade said.

White remains in the Madison County Detention Center, where he awaits extradition.

Police said Cobb suffered some cuts and was treated at a local hospital.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Betty Cobb described as fighter by friends and family
