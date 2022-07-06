LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Hueytown man accused of hitting, killing man on I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa Co.

Micah Anderson
Micah Anderson(Tuscaloosa County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown man is accused of hitting a pedestrian on the interstate and killing him in Tuscaloosa County, according to Tuscaloosa County court records.

Micah Anderson was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail Monday.

Anderson is charged with murder and DUI, according to court records. Alabama State Troopers said Anderson is accused of striking and killing Lannie Dewayne Hyde on April 15, 2022. They say Anderson hit Hyde while he walked along the highway near mile marker 99 on I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County.

According to charging documents in the case, Anderson appeared to be intoxicated or impaired according to first responders on scene. Court documents went on to say Anderson “performed poorly on field sobriety tests” and a toxicology report detected several drugs in his system. He’s being in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on bonds of $160,600.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony White captured in Kentucky
Calhoun Co. Sheriff: Kidnapping suspect found in Kentucky
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Hoover apartment fire
5 children, 4 adults injured when fire burns units for second time at Hoover apartment complex
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Fatal dirt bike crash in Tuscaloosa
Austin Patrick Hall
Suspect accused of killing Bibb Co. Sheriff’s deputy has previous criminal history
Crews adjust schedules to avoid the heat
Tuscaloosa Co. crews avoid heat by coming to work early
Crews adjust schedules to avoid the heat
Avoiding The Heat