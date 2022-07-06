Hueytown man accused of hitting, killing man on I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown man is accused of hitting a pedestrian on the interstate and killing him in Tuscaloosa County, according to Tuscaloosa County court records.

Micah Anderson was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail Monday.

Anderson is charged with murder and DUI, according to court records. Alabama State Troopers said Anderson is accused of striking and killing Lannie Dewayne Hyde on April 15, 2022. They say Anderson hit Hyde while he walked along the highway near mile marker 99 on I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County.

According to charging documents in the case, Anderson appeared to be intoxicated or impaired according to first responders on scene. Court documents went on to say Anderson “performed poorly on field sobriety tests” and a toxicology report detected several drugs in his system. He’s being in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on bonds of $160,600.

