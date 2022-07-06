LawCall
Advertisement

Highest looping roller coaster in the US to open this weekend

The highest looping roller coaster in the United States is set to open in Colorado this weekend. (Source: GLENWOOD CAVERNS)
By Tony Keith and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – Sitting on Iron Mountain, the highest looping roller coaster in the United States is set to open in Colorado this weekend.

In addition to its record-setting loop, the Defiance roller coaster has the steepest freefall drop in the western U.S. at 110 feet, according to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

It’s more than 7,000 feet above sea level, offering magnificent views while riding.

The ride has three cars that sit eight people each and can go as fast as 56 mph.

The park is planning to unveil the new coaster Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

