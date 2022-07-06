Heat Advisory extended through Thursday Evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! It is going to be another hot and muggy day across Central Alabama. The heat advisory continues through Thursday evening for all of Central Alabama. Heat index values are forecast to climb at or above 105°F. Make sure you stay hydrated and take several breaks to beat the heat. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the mid 70s. It’s a warm and muggy start to the day. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky. Today will be similar to yesterday. We’ll start out dry and likely see random showers and storms pop during the afternoon and early evening hours. Rain chance today around 40%. Main threats will be locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the mid 90s this afternoon with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Make sure you apply the sunscreen every hour or two as the UV Index remains very high at 10. Burn time can occur within 15 minutes if not protected. If you plan on heading out to the Barons Baseball game this evening against Tennessee, plan for a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid 80s. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

Heat and Humidity Continues: Temperatures this week will likely climb into the mid to upper 90s as we finish out the week. Parts of west Alabama could end up in the 97°F-100°F range tomorrow and Friday. East Alabama will end up a few degrees cooler in the mid to upper 90s. Heat advisory has been extended through Thursday evening, but it will not surprise me if the advisories get extended into Friday and potentially Saturday. Feels like temperatures will likely remain in the 105°F-108°F range. Just make sure you avoid strenuous outdoor activities between noon and 6 PM. Each day this week will give us a chance to cool off with pop-up showers and storms. Rain chances tomorrow and Friday will end up around 30-40%. It’s going to be a very hot start to the World Games in Birmingham. If you plan on attending the opening ceremonies at Protective Stadium tomorrow evening, plan for muggy and warm conditions. Temperatures will likely end up in the 80s with an isolated shower possible.

Next Big Thing: Northerly flow could enhance our storm chances as we head into the weekend. Rain chances have increased to 60% Saturday. We will be watching a few disturbances that could develop to our north and travel into Alabama Saturday. We could see a few storms develop as early as Saturday morning. Most of our models are hinting stormy weather Saturday evening into Saturday night. Temperatures could briefly heat up into the low to mid 90s Saturday afternoon with feels like temperatures near 105°F. Storms that develop on Saturday could become strong. Main threat will be strong winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. The stormy weather will end up south of I-20 as we head into Sunday. We’ll hold on to a 40% chance for rain Sunday, but the best chances to see storms will likely occur in the southern half of the state. Highs on Sunday are forecast to climb into the lower 90s with feels like temperatures in the 100°F-105°F range.

Slightly Drier Pattern Next Week: Early next week is shaping up to be a little drier. We will hold on to a 20% chance for isolated storms Monday and Tuesday, but most of us will end up hot and dry. Temperatures will remain hot with highs in the low to mid 90s next week with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s. We could see higher chances of rain by the middle of next week as another disturbance pushes through the area. I don’t see any sign of cool air in the long-term forecast. It looks like a typical summertime pattern in Alabama. Hot, muggy, and a chance for an afternoon storm. Tropical Update: The Atlantic remains quiet for the next five days. Long range models hint that that the tropics could end up fairly quiet this month, but activity may ramp up as we head into August. If you plan on visiting the Alabama Gulf Coast this week, plan for a low to moderate rip current threat going into the weekend. Temperatures will likely climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s with isolated storm chances possible through Saturday. Storm chances could ramp up early next week as a front stalls across the area. Plan for stormy conditions Sunday along the Gulf Coast.

