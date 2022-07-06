Fitness with a twist in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - You cannot get this workout class at just any gym. An Anniston studio is bringing on the burn with a little bounce.

You’ll squat.

“Oh my gosh we laugh, we have a great time here,” Instructor Caroline Barker said.

You’ll drop.

“They’re like I’m attached to this bungee thing and I’m about to fall to the floor right?”

But instead you’ll fly during the bungee aerobics class at Two Turns Studio in Anniston.

“They come out of class sweating, the all say it’s really fun,” studio owner Kendall Hall said.

Hall started this class in her studio after seeing it on TikTok.

But this isn’t just something you do for the “gram” - Caroline Barker said in her classes, you’ll feel the burn.

“It’s like high intensity workouts, but how intensity pressure on the body, it’s not a normal workout,” Barker said. “When you do these bungee workouts we are working up to where you can lift your body weight.”

In her first class, Sarah Freeman, felt the flips and dips almost immediately.

“Legs body abdomen,” Freeman said.

“So we always do squats and pushups to work out with the arms and legs,” Barker added.

Classic moves, but with a little twist, Barker said fitness can be even more fun!

“Everybody leaves with a smile on their face, it’s such a good self esteem booster,” Barker said.

“I want to do it again for sure,” Freeman added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.