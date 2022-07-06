LawCall
Carolina Panthers trade for Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Mayfield, originally the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield warms-up before an NFL football game against the...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield warms-up before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

According to the team, the Panthers added Mayfield in a deal with the Browns for a conditional fifth-round pick in 2024. The deal is pending a physical. This comes after rumors all offseason involving the two teams making a deal.

Mayfield, 27, was the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 for the first time in 18 years.

He was hampered by injuries last season, leading the Browns to trade for Deshaun Watson this offseason.

Mayfield is 29-30 all-time as a starter, and would become the fourth former Heisman Trophy winner to play for the Panthers, alongside quarterbacks Vinny Testaverde, Chris Weinke, and Cam Newton, according to the official announcement.

Mayfield now joins a crowded Carolina quarterbacks room alongside Sam Darnold, PJ Walker and rookie Matt Corral.

