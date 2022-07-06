LawCall
Circle of Love Foundation needs your help getting school supplies to kids in need

Back-to-school shopping is expected to be more expensive this year with inflation causing the...
Back-to-school shopping is expected to be more expensive this year with inflation causing the price of everything to go up. That’s why a local charity is stepping in—trying to get school supplies to children who need it most.(WBRC)
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Back-to-school shopping is expected to be more expensive this year with inflation causing the price of everything to go up.

That’s why a local charity is stepping in, trying to get school supplies to children who need it most.

The Circle of Love Foundation kicked off its “Backpacks for Success” campaign last week hoping to provide 500 backpacks and school supplies for children in need.

Circle of Love said the average cost of a backpack with school supplies was $75 a student last year.

And this year, it’s expected to be $90 for elementary school students and $115 for high school students.

Getting these supplies in the hands of students is particularly important for Circle of Love founder, Doris Phillips.

She grew up in poverty often cutting grass to save money to help her family.

And as a single mom at 16, she worked multiple jobs to feed her child.

Phillips said she knows the pain of being forgotten and is committed to prevent it from happening to other children.

“It’s me and you, hand in hand that help these children understand that someone cares about them that they have not been forgotten and that we remember them and that we can give them something that’s not just school supplies it’s something that is theirs that they have ownership in which gives them a little more ownership in their education,” Phillips explained.

Circle of Love has the 500 backpacks, but has only five weeks to collect the school supplies.

If you’d like to donate money and supplies, or volunteer your time, visit www.thecircleoflove.org.

