Bibb County K-9 grieves over loss of slain handler

BIBB COUNTY, Ala, (WBRC) - It’s been said many times and in a different ways that a dog is man’s best friend. In no case was that truer than the emotional connection between slain Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson and his K-9 partner, Bodie.

Johnson and Bodie were together for seven years, and it was a hand-in-paw relationship. Bodie is a German Shepherd and it was Bodie who helped Johnson do it all; sniffed out drugs, tracked down the bad folks and played a big role in apprehensions.

On the lighter side of life, the K-9 visited countless school children in Bibb County. The kids not only loved Bodie but deputy Johnson as well. The sheriff says there is no doubt Bodie is well aware his handler is no longer with us.

“I’ve never seen a dog grieve. It’s been heart-breaking. He’s no longer himself. More likely than not we’re going to allow him to retire,” said Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade.

“Lord knows Bodie’s done a great job here, what did he say seven years? And every kid in three or four graduating classes personally know and have touched Bodie and also Brad and Brad has touched them as well,” said Centreville Mayor Mike Oakley.

There is talk already of allowing Bodie serve as the Grand Marshal for the Centreville Christmas parade in December.

