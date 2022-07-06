LawCall
B’ham PD investigating multiple Metro PCS robberies, searching for suspect

Metro PCS robbery suspect.
Metro PCS robbery suspect.(Source: Birmingham Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) says detectives are conducting multiple robbery investigations at Metro PCS stores. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The stores and dates of robberies are listed below:

06/15/2022 - 7911 Crestwood Boulevard

06/22/2022 - 7004 1st Avenue North

06/29/2022 - 9541 Parkway East

06/29/2022 - 2017 Avenue F

06/29/2022 - 3015 27th Street North

BPD robbery detectives believe the same suspect has been involved. The robbery offenses have ranged from “strong arm” to threats involving a deadly weapon.

If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect, please contact BPD robbery detectives at 205-254-1753, or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

