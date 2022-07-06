LawCall
Arrest made in deadly Gate City shooting

Marcus Harper is charged with a deadly shooting in Gate City.
Marcus Harper is charged with a deadly shooting in Gate City.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have made an arrest in the murder of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed in Gate City on June 25, 2022.

Marcus Harper, 19, is charged with the murder of Jaylan Bloxom.

The deadly shooting happened in the 7500 block of 67th Court Way South.

Harper is in the Jefferson County Jail with a $1.5 million bond.

