Arrest made in deadly Gate City shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have made an arrest in the murder of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed in Gate City on June 25, 2022.

Marcus Harper, 19, is charged with the murder of Jaylan Bloxom.

The deadly shooting happened in the 7500 block of 67th Court Way South.

Harper is in the Jefferson County Jail with a $1.5 million bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.