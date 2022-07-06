Are there enough rideshare drivers in the Birmingham area to keep up with World Games demand?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games means thousands of people in town who need a way to get around.

Rideshare drivers are expecting to stay busy and cash in.

The recent spike in gas prices forced some rideshare drivers off the roads, but the Uber driver we spoke to said he believes there will be enough rideshare drivers around for The World Games and he hopes large crows will be incentive enough to get more drivers to come back.

The World Games 2022 starts Thursday and rideshare drivers like Dwayne Thompson hope there will be plenty of business to go around.

“I believe that they’ll have enough drivers, just hopefully that the incentives will be great enough to pull some of those out that have kind of given it up or retired during the actual hike in gas prices and things that were going on prior to World Games,” Thompson said.

Incentives like thousands of potential customers.

Thompson works part-time for Uber and said he and other rideshare drivers are counting on the revenue to help offset the high cost of gas and other high prices caused by inflation.

“With tax and services and with Uber I think it’s going to be a good look for the entire city and community, but once again, we would hope that people can make time up and make money up for the last few months, which have been just to the point where most people really kind of set it to the side. It just didn’t make sense. Hopefully people can maintain or grab some rides that will make sense for them to grab a lot of short rides that’ll actually add up in the long run,” Thompson said.

Beyond The World Games, Thompson believes the company isn’t doing enough to get its drivers to return to the road and said there’s more competition now with updates to mass transit in the city.

We reached out to Uber and Lyft to see if they are prepared for The World Games, and so far, we haven’t received a response.

Meanwhile, Thompson is expecting ridesharing to pick up during the evening hours when visitors are ready to explore the city outside The World Games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.