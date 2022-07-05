Walker County Sheriff’s Office offering church security training

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After last month’s deadly church shooting in Vestavia Hills , one local sheriff’s department is trying to make sure no other churches experience the same kind of attack.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Department is re-launching church security classes for congregations all around the state. Officials said since the tragedy at Stephen’s Episcopal Church, they’ve gotten more than double the number of participants.

“Our program is a little different for the churches than it is for a school or something like that,” Public Information Officer for the Walker County Sheriff’s Department T.J. Armstrong said. “A church is a totally different atmosphere and you want people to come there to worship. Security is the last thing on their mind, or it should be. We want to provide an atmosphere where it does not take away from the church or the worship atmosphere, but it also provides a sense of security.”

Course instructor and ordained minister, Armstrong said he wrote the curriculum based on biblical principles and offers the course to churches all over the state.

“We go into churches, meet with security teams, meet with congregations,” he said. “After that, we do a walk through of the church and even take them out to the range so they can get familiar with their firearm.”

Armstrong said since the June shooting of Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, they’ve gotten more than 20 churches applying.

“It’s kind of got people on a heightened sense of alertness,” Armstrong said. “Everybody is kind of looking around like what is going to happen now, so we want to be able to provide as much information and training to these congregations as we can.”

Armstrong said its about feeling safe and being safe in your place of worship.

“I think that having this kind of knowledge is wonderful for any church,” he said.

Armstrong said he actually wrote the curriculum before the pandemic in 2020 and had trained about five different churches before the shut down. He just started the program again in the last few weeks.

