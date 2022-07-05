LawCall
New classrooms coming to Calera High School

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Major construction projects are expected to start soon at Calera High School, and some include safety upgrades.

The Shelby County Board of Education just selected the construction company to add new classrooms and a storm shelter to the school.

Cindy Warner, Public Relations and Community Education Supervisor for Shelby County School District said Kyser Construction was selected for the nearly $8 million bid and will build two sets of restrooms and 10 new classrooms for the high school.

“We will have five classrooms on the lower level with a bank of boys’ and girls’ restrooms and then another set of five classrooms and restrooms on the second level,” Warner said.

This addition will replace six portable classrooms and give the school extra space to grow.

Principal of Calera High School Chris Myles said they have an ever-growing community, and they are really excited to see these 10 news classrooms come and move their students back inside.

“Where we can put our arms around them and help them to grow in their educational studies,” Myles said.

In addition to the new classrooms is a new storm shelter that will keep students safe during severe weather.

“This new addition will also be built to those code specifications so that will be another area that will be reinforced with all the things that are required in those construction plans so that particular new wing can also be utilized as an additional storm shelter,” Warner said.

Warner said they are hoping to begin construction in late August or early September.

The entire project is expected to take about 15 to 18 months to be completed.

