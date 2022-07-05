LawCall
Motorcyclist killed in hit and run in Birmingham

The victim has been identified as Eric Leuji Carnley. He was 43.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are looking for the person who struck and killed a motorcyclist and left the scene.

The victim has been identified as Eric Leuji Carnley. He was 43.

Police say on July 2 around 3:35 a.m. Carnley was traveling north on Interstate 59/20 near Arkadelphia Road when his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle and the driver left the scene.

He was taken to UAB Hospital where he died at 4:10 a.m.

