Missing and Endangered Person Alert for missing 69-year-old Cullman woman

Freida Weisheit Stidham missing
Freida Weisheit Stidham missing(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 69-year-old Freida Weisheit Stidham. ALEA announced a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Stidham on July 5.

Officers said Stidham may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment.

She was last seen on July 4, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m. wearing a pink shirt with the word “Nana” on it with green shorts in the area of County Road 1518 in Cullman.


Stidham is believed to be in a white 2000 Chevrolet Lumina with Alabama license plate 25CK512.

The investigation has also revealed that she may have recently been in Madison, Athens and Elkmont, AL and also in Ardmore and Pulaski, TN.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Freida Weisheit Stidham, please contact the Cullman Police Department at (256) 735-2425. or call 911.

