Jefferson Co. Coroner: 61-year-old man killed; driver left scene

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old man died after he was struck at a Birmingham intersection and the driver left the scene, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner said Lacy Arnez Owens, of Birmingham, was struck at the intersection of 6th Place North at 3rd Avenue North on July 3, 2022. The coroner said he was pronounced dead at UAB Hospital at 5:40 a.m.

The coroner said Owens was struck by an unknown motor vehicle that fled the wreck scene. He was later discovered by Birmingham Police officers on routine patrol.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

