Human remains found in Lamar County

LAMAR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-agency death investigation is underway after human remains were found in rural Lamar County, according to the District Attorney’s Office of the 24th Judicial Circuit.

Officials said someone reported the discovery at a location in the 1700 block of Old Calvert Road in Sulligent Tuesday morning, July 5, 2022.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences will conduct an autopsy to confirm the identity of the deceased.

Investigators with the 24th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office are working together on the case.

