Heat advisory in effect for most of Central Alabama through Wednesday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! I hope everyone had a fun and relaxing Independence Day weekend! We are starting out the morning mostly dry and warm. Temperatures are starting out in the low to mid 70s. It is a little muggy outside, and we can’t rule out some patchy fog in a few spots. Any fog that forms this morning should dissipate by 9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us partly cloudy and mostly dry. We are seeing more clouds in North Georgia this morning due to stormy weather that produced flash flooding in parts of metro Atlanta last night. Our main chance to see storms today will be thanks to random outflow boundaries from previous storms. Rain chance around 30%. Most spots will likely end up hot and dry today. The big story will be the heat. A heat advisory has been issued for most of Central Alabama starting at 12 PM. It is set to expire Wednesday at 9 PM. High temperatures are forecast to heat up into the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures at or slightly above 105°F. Try to avoid strenuous activities during the afternoon hours and stay hydrated. Any storm that forms today will help to cool you down. Main threat will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week will be the heat and humidity. I expect most of us will end up in heat advisories this week thanks to the combination of highs in the 90s and dew points well into the 70s. Each day will end up partly cloudy and hot with highs in the mid 90s with feels like temperatures around 105°F. Overnight lows will also end up warm and muggy with most of us cooling off in the mid to upper 70s. If you plan on working outside this week, please stay hydrated and take several breaks during the peak heating of the day. Always check the back seat before you leave the car. If you like to go out for walks with your dog, make sure they walk on grassy surfaces. Pavement can be as hot as 150°F, which could burn their paws. We are forecasting only a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms each day to cool you down. Storms have the chance to become strong or severe. Main threat will be heavy rainfall, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors!

Wear Sunscreen: Make sure you apply the sunscreen regularly if you plan on being outside for an extended period of time. The UV Index will end up in the very high to extreme range all week long meaning you can burn within 15 minutes of exposure.

Next Big Thing: I think our best chance for showers and storms this week will likely occur Saturday as a few disturbances move into the Southeast. Models are showing a higher chance for scattered storms Saturday afternoon and evening. Storms that form Saturday could end up strong thanks to the combination of heat and humidity. High temperatures Saturday could end up a few degrees cooler thanks to higher rain chances. We’ll go from the mid 90s this week to the lower 90s this weekend. Overnight lows will also end up slightly cooler in the lower 70s. Early next week is indicating slightly drier conditions with highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances at or below 20%.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain quiet. We are not expecting any tropical activity over the next five days. If you plan on spending time at the Alabama Gulf Coast, plan for highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with isolated storms each day. The rip current threat will remain in the low to moderate stages with water temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. It won’t be as stormy as last week thankfully!

