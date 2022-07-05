LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Former UAB student-athlete granted new trial; verdict vacated in UAB student’s murder

Carlos Stephens
Carlos Stephens(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former UAB student-athlete was granted a new trial following a judge’s ruling of juror misconduct in the original trial.

Carlos Londarrius Stephens, of Alabaster, is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old UAB student Destiny Washington with a pistol in December 2020.

Stephens was found guilty in his original trial, but that verdict and sentence were vacated, according to court records and an order filed on July 5, 2022.

Stephens’ attorneys filed a motion to dismiss following their assertion of juror misconduct. Judge Kechia Davis stated in court records a juror testified he researched legal definitions online. A female juror testified that information was shared with her, according to court records.

The court record states, “The Court is convinced that justice and fairness in a case of this magnitude warrants a new trial.”

The next court appearance will be a Status Hearing on August 29, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

Destiny Washington
Destiny Washington(Natasha Brown)

Washington was shot inside a vehicle in the parking lot at the Hill University Center located on the campus of UAB.

It’s believed Washington was meeting Stephens to sell some earbuds.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Thunder on the Mountain
Thunder on the Mountain 2022
Tony Lamar White, suspect in kidnapping Betty Cobb
‘We need to find this man’: Calhoun Co. Sheriff updates case of missing woman found in closet bound by tape
BPD investigating shooting death of 25-year-old woman at fast food restaurant
City leaders encourage people to get informed prior to the international competition.
What you need to know about The World Games road closures

Latest News

Emotions are still raw in Bibb County following a shooting that killed a sheriff’s deputy and...
‘That’s how we honor Brad, we keep up the fight’: Bibb Co. Sheriff talks about fallen hero Deputy Brad Johnson
Source: WBRC video
Search for kidnapping suspect after woman found safe
Source: WBRC video
5 kids, 4 adults hurt in Hoover apartment fire
Source: WBRC video
Funeral arrangements for fallen deputy