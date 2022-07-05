5 children, 2 adults injured when fire burns units for second time at Hoover apartment complex

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Three children and an adult were injured when fire burned several units at The Lory of Hoover Apartments Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

The Assistant Fire Chief with Rocky Ridge Fire Department confirmed at first they had reports of children trapped and people jumping from the building.

Five children and two adults were injured and taken to hospitals.

A fire started at the same complex in December 2021. The Assistant Fire Chief said he does not think the two fires are related.

This complex is on Emerald Pointe Drive off of Old Rocky Ridge Road.

The fire started around noon.

Fire investigators will get on scene Tuesday night and try and determine a cause.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.