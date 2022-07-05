LawCall
CPD active shooter response training

CPD ACTIVE SHOOTER TRAININGS
CPD ACTIVE SHOOTER TRAININGS(Aajene Robinson)
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calera Police Department announced they’re about to go through multiple active shooter response drills and trainings at all four Calera schools.

Tuesday was the first day for Calera SROs, patrol officers and investigators to begin their training at the Calera Intermediate School.

These trainings are focused on stopping active shooters as fast and effectively as possible.

Meeting at the schools helps the officers learn the layout of each school.

Chief of Police David Hyche said when we are talking about the lives of our children, we will not leave any stone unturned.

“These officers are doing as realistic training as possible,” Hyche said. “They are training with plastic bullets that actually hurt, it’s as close to the real thing as possible because in a real traumatic situation you get tunnel vision, and you will respond with what you are trained to do.”

These drills and trainings will be happening throughout the summer and the Calera Police Department’s Facebook page will keep you posted on when those are happening.

