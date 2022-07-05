LawCall
Birmingham Stallions player ties the knot day before championship game

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “I’m hoping to get two rings this weekend,” said Birmingham Stallions player Colby Wadman. “One on my left hand and one on my right.”

It was an exciting time for Colby and his family. On Friday he and his bride Maddie were married in front of friends and family in their hometown of Minnesota.

Birmingham Stallions player ties the knot day before championship game
Birmingham Stallions player ties the knot day before championship game(Julie Greer | Julie Greer Photography)

“We planned this a while ago obviously, before we knew when the championship game would be,” Colby said.

Birmingham Stallions player ties the knot day before championship game
Birmingham Stallions player ties the knot day before championship game

But as the wedding drew nearer, the Stallions were steady making their way through an undefeated regular season and ultimately landed in the USFL championship game.

Married on a Saturday, and back to the gridiron by Sunday night. It turned out to be a victorious weekend on all fronts.

Birmingham Stallions player ties the knot day before championship game
Birmingham Stallions player ties the knot day before championship game(Julie Greer | Julie Greer Photography)
Birmingham Stallions player ties the knot day before championship game
Birmingham Stallions player ties the knot day before championship game(Julie Greer | Julie Greer Photography)

Congrats to both the couple and the team!

