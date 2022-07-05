LawCall
Birmingham Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are asking for your help identifying a suspect in a robbery they say happened back in June.

Police say a member of the community was robbed at gunpoint on Monday, June 20 in the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue West.

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is pictured above wearing a Chicago Cubs jersey.

If you think you can help identify the suspect, you’re asked to call BPD robbery detectives at 205-254-1753 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

