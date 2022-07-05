LawCall
BPD investigating shooting death of 25-year-old woman

(Unsplash)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A homicide investigation is ongoing by Birmingham Police following an incident on Sunday, July 3. According to BPD, around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to a report of a person down at 600 3rd Ave N.

Officers say they found a person lying in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. According to BPD, the victim was transported to UAB Hospital by Birmingham Fire and Rescue, where she died from her injures.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Datneshia Mosley of Birmingham.

Officers say after a preliminary investigation they believe it was a domestic incident. A person of interest has been taken into custody, but the investigation is ongoing, according to BPD. We will provide updates as they are released.

This is Birmingham’s 63rd murder investigation of 2022 including five justifiable death investigations.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

