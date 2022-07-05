LawCall
Birmingham man killed in crash on Wenonah Road

Authorities say Eric James Ratcliffe was driving west in the 3600 block Wenonah Road SW when...
Authorities say Eric James Ratcliffe was driving west in the 3600 block Wenonah Road SW when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 41-year-old man from Birmingham has died after his vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

The crash happened on July 3 at 1:45 a.m. Authorities say Eric James Ratcliffe was driving west in the 3600 block Wenonah Road SW when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree.


Birmingham Police are investigating the crash.

