Birmingham man killed in crash on Wenonah Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 41-year-old man from Birmingham has died after his vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

The crash happened on July 3 at 1:45 a.m. Authorities say Eric James Ratcliffe was driving west in the 3600 block Wenonah Road SW when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

Birmingham Police are investigating the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.