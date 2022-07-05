LawCall
Anniston PD: 15 year old shot in chest, transported to hospital

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - On July 4, Anniston Police Chief Nick Chief Bowles says there was a car club in town and they responded to several calls about fights. Shots were also fired in the 200 block of Wilmer Avenue.

Bowles say two people were grazed, and a 15 year old was shot in the chest. That victim was transported to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

The injuries were non-life threatening, according to police.

Please check back for updates as we gather additional information.


