Anniston PD: 15 year old shot in chest, transported to hospital

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - On July 4, Anniston Police Chief Nick Chief Bowles says there was a car club in town and they responded to several calls about fights. Shots were also fired in the 200 block of Wilmer Avenue.

Bowles say two people were grazed, and a 15 year old was shot in the chest. That victim was transported to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

The injuries were non-life threatening, according to police.

