Alpha Charlie Grill in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - What you’re about to see is no fly-over restaurant. Alpha Charlie Grill is Birmingham’s newest breakfast and lunch destination.

“You can feel the building shake when a big jet flies by,” Marketing Director of Alpha Charlie, Daniel Harp, said.

Alpha Charlie Grill takes you aboard an airplane without ever taking off.

“If you look above us that’s the roof of a plane, pretty cool, you can see the lights and exit stuff,” Harp said.

The restaurant on East Lake Blvd. sits just off Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport’s runway with the vision of taking your sights to the sky.

While eating a sandwich, check out your tables, not to clean them off, but to look at the metal frames made out of a jet.

In fact, Harp said Alpha Charlie features plenty of plane parts, even in the bathroom.

The main attraction is the body of the airplane where you can open the emergency exit for fun. Which little Wyatt checked out after watching airplanes while eating his lunch.

“I like when they take off,” Wyatt said.

Consider Wyatt an aviation expert. After all, he has been on a plane before.

“I actually have when I was a baby,” Wyatt said.

Harp said while the restaurant is extremely kid-friendly, the tables are normally filled with members of the military.

“Considering we’re 100 feet away from where they work,” Harp said.

The restaurant caters to the military, literally, on the weekends.

“It’s really cool to be able to give back to the people who give you your freedom,” Harp said.

With the main mission being to provide for others, Harp said Alpha Charlie wants to be hungry customers’ final destination for years to come.

“It’s been incredible,” Harp said.

Alpha Charlie Grill is open weekdays from 6:30 am till 2:00 in the afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.