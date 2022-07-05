LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Alpha Charlie Grill in Birmingham

Alpha Charlie Grill
Alpha Charlie Grill(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - What you’re about to see is no fly-over restaurant. Alpha Charlie Grill is Birmingham’s newest breakfast and lunch destination.

“You can feel the building shake when a big jet flies by,” Marketing Director of Alpha Charlie, Daniel Harp, said.

Alpha Charlie Grill takes you aboard an airplane without ever taking off.

“If you look above us that’s the roof of a plane, pretty cool, you can see the lights and exit stuff,” Harp said.

The restaurant on East Lake Blvd. sits just off Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport’s runway with the vision of taking your sights to the sky.

While eating a sandwich, check out your tables, not to clean them off, but to look at the metal frames made out of a jet.

In fact, Harp said Alpha Charlie features plenty of plane parts, even in the bathroom.

The main attraction is the body of the airplane where you can open the emergency exit for fun. Which little Wyatt checked out after watching airplanes while eating his lunch.

“I like when they take off,” Wyatt said.

Consider Wyatt an aviation expert. After all, he has been on a plane before.

“I actually have when I was a baby,” Wyatt said.

Harp said while the restaurant is extremely kid-friendly, the tables are normally filled with members of the military.

“Considering we’re 100 feet away from where they work,” Harp said.

The restaurant caters to the military, literally, on the weekends.

“It’s really cool to be able to give back to the people who give you your freedom,” Harp said.

With the main mission being to provide for others, Harp said Alpha Charlie wants to be hungry customers’ final destination for years to come.

“It’s been incredible,” Harp said.

Alpha Charlie Grill is open weekdays from 6:30 am till 2:00 in the afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Thunder on the Mountain
Thunder on the Mountain 2022
Tony Lamar White, suspect in kidnapping Betty Cobb
‘We need to find this man’: Calhoun Co. Sheriff updates case of missing woman found in closet bound by tape
BPD investigating shooting death of 25-year-old woman at fast food restaurant
City leaders encourage people to get informed prior to the international competition.
What you need to know about The World Games road closures

Latest News

The red line was demonstrated on the fifth.
City and World Games leaders debut World Games Transit line
Omar Smith and Martez Jefferson have been Charged with two counts of Discharging a firearm into...
UPDATE: 2 arrested in shooting of 15-year-old in Kingston; 3rd suspect sought
Human remains found in Lamar County
Emotions are still raw in Bibb County following a shooting that killed a sheriff’s deputy and...
‘That’s how we honor Brad, we keep up the fight’: Bibb Co. Sheriff talks about fallen hero Deputy Brad Johnson