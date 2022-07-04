WBRC FOX6 Call for Action returns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The WBRC FOX6 Call for Action team returns following a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team is comprised of trained volunteers who investigate consumer issues and help people resolve disputes with businesses.

CFA volunteers are staffed Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can submit a complaint to Call of Action anytime by clicking here.

The Call for Action team is also looking for volunteers interested in helping solve consumer-related issues for WBRC FOX6 News viewers. If you’d like to volunteer to join the Call for Action team, visit this link to apply online.

