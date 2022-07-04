LawCall
Tuscaloosa Action holds reproductive rights rally

Abortion rally.
Abortion rally.(Source: Bryan Henry/WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court granting states the right to overturn Roe vs. Wade continues to ignite rallies for and against the ruling. One such rally took place Monday morning in front of the federal courthouse in Tuscaloosa.

Under a hot sun, Emily Altman and more than 200 like her marched in protest of the recent ruling on Roe vs. Wade.

“Today we are marching for reproductive rights,” said Tuscaloosa Action Co-founder Emily Altman.

Tuscaloosa Action is a local grassroots group. The protest Monday comes more than week after the ruling by the highest court in the land.

Abortion rally.
Abortion rally.(Source: Bryan Henry/WBRC)

“This will cause more deaths in our communities in Tuscaloosa and across the state. This is a state that has one of the worst maternal mortality rates,” Altman said.

While there were no counter-protestors at the rally, pro-lifers, of course, agree with the decision, calling the ruling a resounding victory for life. Those who attended the rally in front of the federal courthouse in Tuscaloosa didn’t see it that way.

“I think it’s true our tiny march in Tuscaloosa can feel like a drop in the bucket. I think whenever people come together and hold space for people that will be harmed by something - that’s really important,” said Altman.

The rally was among several across Alabama on Independence Day.

Abortion rally.
Abortion rally.(Source: Bryan Henry/WBRC)

