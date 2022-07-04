LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Suspect named in Highland Park parade shooting

Lake County deputies say the man is suspected to be armed and dangerous.
Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, 22, is wanted in Lake County, Ill.
Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, 22, is wanted in Lake County, Ill.(Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Authorities have released information on the man suspected of killing at least six victims and hurting at least 24 others Monday morning during a Fourth of July parade.

Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, 22, of Highland Park is believed to have targeted parade spectators from a roof at the start of the event. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, driving a silver Honda Fit with Illinois license plates DM 80653.

He’s described as a white male, with long, black hair and a small build; Bobby was last seen wearing a white or blue t-shirt.

Anyone with information on Bobby’s whereabouts can contact 9-1-1, Highland Park police at 847-432-7730 or Lake County Sheriff’s deputies at 847-377-4000.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the cars driven by 25-year-old Chance Mizzell and 24-year-old Cameron A. Parks...
Two killed in crash in Tuscaloosa County
Crash on I-20/59 sb
I-20/59 SB in Tuscaloosa County closed for multi-vehicle crash
Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a woman was killed...
Jacksonville woman killed in crash in Calhoun County
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with shooting at Chicago-area parade taken into custody
While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
2 charged in death of missing woman found buried in barn

Latest News

Gas Prices have dropped on Highway 119
Gas prices dropping in Shelby County
UPDATE: Moody Police say murder suspect in custody
BPD concerned about stolen guns being used in crimes
BPD Chief details how guns are falling into the wrong hands
City leaders encourage people to get informed prior to the international competition.
What you need to know about The World Games road closures
City of B'ham Transportation/Public Works employees install gates for TWG SOURCE: City of...
City of B'ham Transportation/Public Works employees install gates for TWG SOURCE: City of Birmingham