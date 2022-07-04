Rodney Scott’s Coleslaw

Serves 10-12

1 small head green cabbage (about 1 ½ pounds)

1 medium carrot

1 large green pepper

1 cup Duke’s mayonnaise

¼ cup sweet pickle relish

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons Diamond Crystal kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Cut the cabbage head into quarters and remove the tough core. Use a box grater (or the grating attachment of a food processor) to grate the cabbage and then the carrot. Place them in a large bowl. Cut the green pepper into 1/4 -inch dice and add them to the bowl.

In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, relish, vinegar, sugar, salt, black pepper, and cayenne. Mix thoroughly and pour the dressing over the vegetables. Toss until the cabbage is fully dressed. Serve immediately or refrigerate in an airtight container and serve within 3-4 days.

Recipe from Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ by Rodney Scott and Lolis Eric Elie

Clarkson Potter Publishers, 2021

