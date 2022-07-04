Motel fire in Brighton

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters with Birmingham Fire Rescue Service fought a fire at a motel in Brighton.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Ace Motel at 4539 9th Avenue in Brighton.

Brighton Police officers also responded to the fire.

No word on injuries. No word on how it started.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.