Motel fire in Brighton

Fire at Ace Motel in Brighton
Fire at Ace Motel in Brighton(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters with Birmingham Fire Rescue Service fought a fire at a motel in Brighton.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Ace Motel at 4539 9th Avenue in Brighton.

Brighton Police officers also responded to the fire.


No word on injuries. No word on how it started.

