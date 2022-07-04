Moody Police searching for murder suspect

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Moody Police Department say they are searching for the suspect of a deadly shooting that happened on July 3.

Authorities say that around 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a person shot at the 6100 building of the Barrington Parc apartments. There, officers found 30-year-old Kenderris Abernathy, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.Witnesses say that a suspect in this case left the scene before police arrived.

Police are currently searching for 36-year-old Stanley Calvin Burrell in this case.

If you have any information on where Burrell might be, you’re asked to call 205-640-3333.

