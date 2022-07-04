Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for domestic violence

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say a deputy was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Authorities say 27-year-old Jordan McCoy was involved in a domestic altercation that happened in Forestdale. McCoy was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and has been released on bond.

McCoy was placed on administrative leave, as authorities investigation.

