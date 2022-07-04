LawCall
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for domestic violence

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy arrested on domestic violence charge(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say a deputy was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Authorities say 27-year-old Jordan McCoy was involved in a domestic altercation that happened in Forestdale. McCoy was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and has been released on bond.

McCoy was placed on administrative leave, as authorities investigation.

