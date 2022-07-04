Highs in the 90s and a moderate chance for afternoon showers on the 4th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy birthday America!

We begin our 4th of July with partly cloudy skies.

Looking out live at some of our cameras this morning, we are seeing a little bit of patchy fog.

Temps this morning as of the 4am hour were coming in the low to mid-70s.

Checking out our AccuTrack Radar for our area, we see a dry sweep to get the day started.

Looking across the southeast, we are pretty quiet there as well, with only a few showers in the northern Gulf and a few off the coast of the Carolinas.

Your Independence Day forecast shows temps climbing into the the low 90s at lunchtime, with temps hovering in the low to mid-90s for our high today. We are also going with a 30-to-40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

If you’re grilling out today or are at the pool, or on a lakes or rivers—just pay attention to our First Alert weather app to let you know if there is a storm nearby so you can keep your family and friends safe.

If you’re coming out this evening to see Thunder On The Mountain, the weather looks like it’s going to cooperate for a pretty pleasant fireworks display.

At 9-pm our temp in Birmingham should be about 81-degrees, with only a 20 percent chance of a shower.

If you can’t make it out to watch the fireworks, WBRC FOX6 is carrying the whole show on air.

You can join co-hosts Mike Dubberly and Janice Rogers for the big event.

Taking a look at our forecast models for the next few days, we are seeing scattered showers and storms today, with most of the energy into our southern counties.

Tomorrow afternoon’s forecast shows scattered showers and storms…and Wednesday as well.

Looking at our 7-day Forecast, we see highs in the low to mid-90s this week, and lows in the mid-70s. We also have a 30-to-40 percent chance of showers this week and into our next weekend.

I hope you have a wonderful 4th of July celebration today.

Save me a dog!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.