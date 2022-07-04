LawCall
Gas prices dropping in Shelby County

Alabaster has some of the lowest local gas prices
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some good news for those living in Shelby County is gas prices are dropping.

Here in Birmingham gas prices are still around $4.30, while in Shelby County near Alabaster on Highway 119 gas prices have dropped.

A local Circle K is showing a new gas price of $4.01.

Many locals like Payge Davis are very happy to finally see a decrease.

“Definitely within the last week or so, I’d say it’s changed drastically,” Davis said. “It helps us young kids learn how to budget and know that we will be okay to afford what we’ve got.”

Davis said she hopes these prices continue to go down

Remember, you can track the cheapest gas in your area using the WBRC News App; go to the “news” tab and look for gas prices.

