Fourth of July celebrations at American Village

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Village in Montevallo kicked off their Independence Day 1776 celebration with red, white and blue family fun for all ages.

This event had everything from live music to food trucks to costume interpreter programs and children’s activities.

Melanie Poole, American Village’s Communications officer, said American Village opened up in 1999 and combines the best parts of Boston, Philadelphia and Washington DC.

“All of those historic places in our county that you may not get to visit but you can come here to Montevallo right in the heart of Alabama and get a nice little history lesson and a little fun along the way,” Poole said.

This event has been going on for 15 years however this is their first year back since they had to cancel previous years due to a tropical storm and Covid-19.

Steve Gilbert has been working with CGS events providing sound, staging and lighting for the event.

Gilbert said one of the greatest thigs about it is watching the young people.

“They come through and they see the interpreters and they meet Ben Franklin, and George and Martha Washington and Patrick Henry and all of these folks who founded America,” Gilbert said. “It’s just amazing to see the look on their faces when they see these people during the programs that go on throughout the day.”

Many food truck vendors were on site offering a variety of food. One food truck owner says anytime he can get out and feed the people is a blessing.

William Cholewinski, owner of Chubbfathers said he enjoys participating in this event every year because the American Village sits right next to the Alabama National Cemetery where his parents are laid to rest.

“Hunger like no other, be good to one another, so we can all be cool again,” Cholewinski said. “Be your brother’s keeper, feed the people, don’t talk about it, be about that equal, let’s go and grab some grub I’ll give you a hug, survivors man we are all about the love.”

This family friendly event will of course have fireworks that will go off at twilight’s last gleaming.

Many of the families that I spoke with today say this wasn’t their first time coming to this event and it won’t be their last.

