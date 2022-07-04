BPD Chief details how guns are falling into the wrong hands

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Data shows the city’s murder rate is up eleven and a half percent from this time last year and a large number of the firearms used in these violent crimes are stolen. At one point in April BPD reported ten guns stolen from unattended vehicles in a three day span.

Chief Scott Thurmond tells me a huge part of the problem is gun owners are simply not being responsible enough.

Many are placing or leaving guns in their car, under their seat or in the glovebox, and what’s worse is when they leave their vehicle they leave it unlocked.

Robbers then simply pull on the handles of cars on the street and then grab anything of value inside the vehicles that were left unlocked.

Stolen firearms have been used in robberies and several homicides this year already.

Which is why Chief Thurmond is asking the public to be more careful with firearms. Still thieves are not the only reason firearms end up on the street.

“Some of the other things we see are straw purchases. We get someone who can legally purchase a fire arm and will purchase several fire arms, then sell or give them to those who can not legally possess them. For combatting gun violence we need some kind of data base for mental illness and we need something for domestic violence as well,” said Chief Thurmond.

If you wish to secure your weapon, BPD is giving out free gun locks at the south precinct.

