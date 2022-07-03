LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Two killed in crash in Tuscaloosa County

Authorities say the cars driven by 25-year-old Chance Mizzell and 24-year-old Cameron A. Parks...
Authorities say the cars driven by 25-year-old Chance Mizzell and 24-year-old Cameron A. Parks collided head-on Sunday morning. Parks and Mizzell both died on the scene.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after two people were killed in a two-car crash in Tuscaloosa County on July 3.

Authorities say the cars driven by 25-year-old Chance Mizzell and 24-year-old Cameron A. Parks collided head-on Sunday morning. Parks and Mizzell both died on the scene.

This happened on I-59 near the 84 mile marker, about two miles south of Brookwood.

Officials with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home
Crash on I-20/59 sb
I-20/59 SB in Tuscaloosa County closed for multi-vehicle crash
The Sunflower Field in Autaugaville.
The Sunflower Field opens in central Alabama for 2022
Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake
The victim has been identified as Nartavius Cortez Fluker-Smith. He is Sylacauga’s first...
Sylacauga Police investigating city’s first homicide of 2022

Latest News

Hoover City Schools is hiring bus drivers for the new school year.
Hoover City Schools in need of bus drivers before new school year
Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a woman was killed...
Jacksonville woman killed in crash in Calhoun County
A small child was reportedly shot at a residence on Seminole Drive.
Four-year-old shot and killed on Seminole Drive in Huntsville
Crash on I-20/59 sb
I-20/59 SB in Tuscaloosa County closed for multi-vehicle crash