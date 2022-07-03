Two killed in crash in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after two people were killed in a two-car crash in Tuscaloosa County on July 3.

Authorities say the cars driven by 25-year-old Chance Mizzell and 24-year-old Cameron A. Parks collided head-on Sunday morning. Parks and Mizzell both died on the scene.

This happened on I-59 near the 84 mile marker, about two miles south of Brookwood.

Officials with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the crash.

