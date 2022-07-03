‘Small child’ shot on Seminole Drive in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Around 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Huntsville Police received a call regarding a shooting on Seminole Drive.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) a child was shot. HEMSI transported the child to Huntsville Hospital Emergency and Trauma Services.

Webster said that the child was in critical condition at this time. He could not speculate on the exact age of the child but did say that it was a “small child.”

The Huntsville Police Department is currently investigating the shooting and added that the child has life-threatening injuries.

Police are on the scene and more information will be released as it is made available.

