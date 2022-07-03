Jacksonville woman killed in crash in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a woman was killed in a car crash on July 3.

Authorities say 25-year-old Monica Nabers died when the car she was driving left the roadway, overturned, and hit a tree. This happened around 3:30 a.m. on Roy Webb Road, about one mile north of Talladega city.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.