LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Jacksonville woman killed in crash in Calhoun County

Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a woman was killed...
Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a woman was killed in a car crash on July 3.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a woman was killed in a car crash on July 3.

Authorities say 25-year-old Monica Nabers died when the car she was driving left the roadway, overturned, and hit a tree. This happened around 3:30 a.m. on Roy Webb Road, about one mile north of Talladega city.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home
Crash on I-20/59 sb
I-20/59 SB in Tuscaloosa County closed for multi-vehicle crash
The Sunflower Field in Autaugaville.
The Sunflower Field opens in central Alabama for 2022
Police recovered the body of a missing mother and a child Saturday morning after the bodies of...
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake
The victim has been identified as Nartavius Cortez Fluker-Smith. He is Sylacauga’s first...
Sylacauga Police investigating city’s first homicide of 2022

Latest News

Hoover City Schools is hiring bus drivers for the new school year.
Hoover City Schools in need of bus drivers before new school year
A small child was reportedly shot at a residence on Seminole Drive.
Four-year-old shot and killed on Seminole Drive in Huntsville
Crash on I-20/59 sb
I-20/59 SB in Tuscaloosa County closed for multi-vehicle crash
Miss Alabama 2022 Lindsay Fincher on WBRC
Miss Alabama 2022 Lindsay Fincher on WBRC