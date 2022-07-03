I-20/59 SB in Tuscaloosa County closed for multi-vehicle crash

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division, a multi-vehicle crash happened around 3:44 a.m. on Sunday June 3, blocking the roadway. All southbound lanes of I-20/59 near mile marker 86 will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

While the roadway is closed, traffic will be rerouted at exit 86 onto Covered Bridge Road, according to ALEA.

Troopers with ALEA will continue to monitor the situation, and we will provide updates as they are made available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.