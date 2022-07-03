LawCall
I-20/59 SB in Tuscaloosa County closed for multi-vehicle crash

Crash on I-20/59 sb
Crash on I-20/59 sb(Alabama Department of Transportation)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division, a multi-vehicle crash happened around 3:44 a.m. on Sunday June 3, blocking the roadway. All southbound lanes of I-20/59 near mile marker 86 will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

While the roadway is closed, traffic will be rerouted at exit 86 onto Covered Bridge Road, according to ALEA.

Troopers with ALEA will continue to monitor the situation, and we will provide updates as they are made available.

