Hoover City Schools in need of bus drivers before new school year

Hoover City Schools is hiring bus drivers for the new school year.
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Many school districts are in the same boat, needing to hire more school bus drivers before the new year begins. Hoover City Schools is just one of those districts calling on those in the community to help fill the need.

While we are in the middle of summer, a new school year is just one month away, and many districts are already preparing to start it off right.

Bus drivers play a crucial role in almost every student’s life. The school system created a video filled with the experiences of current bus drivers you can view here.

Sherea Harris-Turner, the PR specialist with HCS says they looking to hire around 15 more drivers for the 2022-2023 school year. She adds for around four to five years, they have had this need.

Luckily, within the last few weeks they welcomed 13 new air conditioned buses. By the new school year, 51 of their buses will be equipped with air conditioning.

Harris-Turner says this is the perfect job for someone who is retired and looking for a new purpose or even someone needing a side gig for some extra money.

“These are people that we hope love students, love to communicate with students,” said Harris-Turner. “These bus drivers are the first people that our students see in the morning and the last people that our students see in the afternoon so we want these people to be special and we want them to love kids. We want them to serve kids.”

Whether you are looking for a full-time job or a part-time job, a bus driver can be a perfect fit.

The average pay is $25 and hour and substitutes can earn up to $45 a shift, or $90 a day.

For information about becoming a bus driver for HCS, you can contact Jeremy Bradford at 205-439-1120.

