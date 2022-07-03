FIRST ALERT: Humid, hot conditions continue Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A subtropical ridge continues to build strength over the region and by the second half of the upcoming week may bring about Heat Advisories with the hottest days coming Thursday and Friday. The ridge will serve to limit rainfall activity mainly to the hours of maximum afternoon heating but with a Tropical air mass in place the possibility for more intense storms still exists which could have the potential to produce localized flooding with any long-lived storms.

WBRC Sunday morning weather 7/3/22 (WBRC)

Temperatures and humidity levels will continue rising and Heat indices may approach 105 degrees each afternoon Monday through Wednesday and exceed 105 degrees Thursday and Friday afternoons in some locations. Actual air temperatures will be in the 90-95 degree range each afternoon with warm, muggy overnight lows around 75.

Meanwhile in the Atlantic, Colin has been downgraded to a Depression, still bringing flooding rains to coastal areas of North Carolina but the storm is expected to continue weakening through today. No further Tropical development is expected at this time.

